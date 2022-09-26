Kid Capri has joined the long list of rappers to criticize DJ Akademiks for his recent comments on the pioneers of hip-hop, who he referred to as “dusty.” Capri also called out Funk Flex for associating with Akademiks in the past in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t understand why what this guy says even matters,” Capri captioned the

post. “You make the wackiest people famous out here, he made some money from talking on the net since the pandemic and now he’s gonna disrespect pioneers? Instead of taking that energy and figuring how to help some of them?”

He added: “@funkflex what you calling him brother for? He’s a meatball for what he said!! Anything goes out here!! Smh, And take dj off his name!! He runs his mouth, he don’t dj.”

Others to call out Akademiks for the comments include Spice 1, Michael Rapaport, T.I., LL Cool J, and more. Akademiks had been speaking about NBA YoungBoy on his Twitch stream when he remarked that old rappers are “dusty.”

“Them old rappers, man,” he had said. “Have you seen any of these old rappers who be like, yo, they’re the foundation of Hip Hop really living good? Them n****s be looking really dusty, I kid you not. And none of y’all try to come for me ’cause I don’t fuck with y’all n****s either, so I’m just telling y’all the truth.”

