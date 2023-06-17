Kid Capri is well-known for his outspoken nature. The New York-hailing DJ/rapper made an appearance recently on Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made with host Mike Street. During the interview, he discussed his favorite rappers and how people determine their top five MCs. Kid Capri also did not hold back when he expressed his thoughts on those who hold a disdain for Eminem. He suggested that they are envious because Eminem excels at “black stuff” better than they do.

During the conversation, Kid Capri shared his belief that people undermine Eminem’s skills because of his race. Furthermore, he asserts that Eminem is a superior rapper compared to those who throw shade at him. He argued that people often focus on an artist’s popularity rather than their genuine talent. “Everybody keep going at Eminem because he’s white. You’re mad because he’s doing black stuff better than you are,” Kid Capri said. “The boy is nice, you can’t take that from him.” You can listen to the entire interview below.

Eminem Acknowledges “Stealing” Black Music

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Kid Capri defended Eminem. In a 2022 interview with HipHopDX, he did the same. He mentioned that Lil Pump’s diss towards Eminem inspired his latest album, The Love. Kid Capri expressed frustration with younger artists disrespecting older ones and emphasized the contributions made by veteran artists to the hip-hop industry. “That was just one of the things that did inspire,” he said in that interview. “I got tired of seeing the younger dudes thinking that the older people ain’t capable. Like we ain’t been here building this business from the ground up from day one.”

Eminem himself has acknowledged “stealing Black music” on his song “The King and I” from the Elvis soundtrack. On it, he draws a parallel between himself and Elvis Presley. In the lyrics, Eminem reflects on using black music as a tool to combat societal issues. He goes on to compare himself to Elvis. The lyrics highlight their similarities as white artists who achieved significant success and were acclaimed as “kings” in their respective eras. What do you think of Kid Capri’s defense of Eminem? Sound off in the comments below to let us know!



