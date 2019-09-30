health problems
- GossipKid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret"God is great!" Kid Capri says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Slams Jokes About Her Getting CoronavirusJameela Jamil is not amused by all the jokes that she'll claim to have coronavirus due to her reputation for allegedly lying about her history of health issues.By Lynn S.
- TVJames Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela JamilJames Blake came to the defence of his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, against recent claims that she has lied about her various health problems.By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly Denied Release Request, Feds Say He's Redirecting Royalties To FriendR. Kelly's not going anywhere. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Suffering From Health Problems In Jail: ReportR. Kelly is trying to head back home.By Alex Zidel