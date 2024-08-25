Scarface Reveals He's In The Hospital With Cryptic Post

The situation has fans worried.

Scarface revealed on Instagram on Saturday morning that he's been hospitalized, but didn't provide any further details as to the cause. He did so by posting a picture of himself receiving care in a hospital bed. "Ouch… [prayer hands] Grateful," the legendary rapper captioned the photo. Chance The Rapper, Royce da 5'9, DJ Quik, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, E40, and countless other voices in hip-hop shared supportive messages in the comments section.

"Brad, we got more work to do bro bro. Ain’t no time to be out of time," Quik wrote in his comment. Premier added: "Prayers sent Face! Continue to heal! Love You Brad." Mannie Fresh wrote: "let’s go BRO WE GOT THINGS 2 Do." Other fans joined in as well. "Sending love and prayers your way god speed my beloved brother," one user wrote. Another posted: "Prayers of healing go out to you my brother. We love you Face."

Scarface Performs During Honeyland Festival

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Scarface performs onstage for a Houston All-Stars show during Honeyland Festival Day 2 on November 12, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Honeyland Festival)

While Scarface didn't speak on any specifics, the Houston Chronicle noted that he appears to receiving care from a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. It's not the first time he's dealt with concerning health issues in recent years. In 2020, he went through a life-threatening bout with COVID-19, which resulted in him suffering kidney failure. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he told Fox DC at the time. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”