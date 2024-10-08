Scarface Reveals He Underwent Open Heart Surgery That "Could've Went Either Way"

BYCole Blake254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rap Concert In Texas
Rapper Scarface (Brad Jordan) of the Geto Boys in Houston, Texas in 2011. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Scarface says he's grateful to have made it through.

Scarface has revealed that he underwent open heart surgery six weeks ago, after cryptically alluding to a hospitalization on social media in August. In a new update, he wrote to his fans: "6wks ago I underwent open heart surgery, to be upright and smiling today shows you that God aint nothing to play with… and again I say, I’m grateful, it could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive…"

Tons of Scarface's collaborators from over the years shared love in the comments section. "& we in this thread are appreciative for you being here still on this plane," Questlove wrote, while Project Pat added: "praise God." Plenty of other fans shared supportive messages as well. "Yes! Glad to hear. May the good Lord continue to protect & keep you in his favor. AMEN!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "So blessed that you are up and about and feeling better! Very grateful for you and the blessings you bring to this plane simply by your existence. May you continue in abundant health and joy!"

Read More: Scarface Reveals He's In The Hospital With Cryptic Post

Scarface Performs During The Legends Concert In Alabama

Rapper Scarface (Brad Jordan) performs with a live band during The Legends Concert at The Orion Amphitheater on April 12, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

When Scarface shared his initial hospitalization several celebrities popped in the comments section of that post as well. They included Chance The Rapper, Royce da 5'9, DJ Quik, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, E40, and more. Plenty of the artists expressed their desire to be able to work with the hip-hop legend again. Check out Scarface's latest Instagram update below.

Scarface Provides An Update On His Health

The updates come after Scarface attended the Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend. At the event, he was honored alongside Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Caz, and Roxanne Shanté. Be on the lookout for further updates on Scarface on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tesehki In Massive Fight At "Baddies East" Reunion With Scarface, Sukihana & More

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...