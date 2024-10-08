Scarface Reveals He Underwent Open Heart Surgery That "Could've Went Either Way"

Scarface says he's grateful to have made it through.

Scarface has revealed that he underwent open heart surgery six weeks ago, after cryptically alluding to a hospitalization on social media in August. In a new update, he wrote to his fans: "6wks ago I underwent open heart surgery, to be upright and smiling today shows you that God aint nothing to play with… and again I say, I’m grateful, it could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive…"

Tons of Scarface's collaborators from over the years shared love in the comments section. "& we in this thread are appreciative for you being here still on this plane," Questlove wrote, while Project Pat added: "praise God." Plenty of other fans shared supportive messages as well. "Yes! Glad to hear. May the good Lord continue to protect & keep you in his favor. AMEN!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "So blessed that you are up and about and feeling better! Very grateful for you and the blessings you bring to this plane simply by your existence. May you continue in abundant health and joy!"

Scarface Performs During The Legends Concert In Alabama

Rapper Scarface (Brad Jordan) performs with a live band during The Legends Concert at The Orion Amphitheater on April 12, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

When Scarface shared his initial hospitalization several celebrities popped in the comments section of that post as well. They included Chance The Rapper, Royce da 5'9, DJ Quik, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, E40, and more. Plenty of the artists expressed their desire to be able to work with the hip-hop legend again. Check out Scarface's latest Instagram update below.