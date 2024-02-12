Tesehki In Massive Fight At "Baddies East" Reunion With Scarface, Sukihana & More

Baddies East recently held a reunion event hosted by NeNe Leakes and Janeisha John filmed on Wednesday night (Feburary 7). Considering how wild the show already is, it's no surprise that a brawl broke out among the cast members during it. The main one that people are talking about is between Tesehki and ET (also known as Scarface), although Sukihana, Rollie, Biggie, and more also reportedly got into some scuffles. "The way tesehki ate et up!!!" one fan reacted to this on Twitter. "Not one of et hits landed and this the round et said she won... lord help her she musta meant against Natalie."

Furthermore, this not only opened up old wounds among the Baddies East cast, but also opened up new ones. Nevertheless, social media tensions eventually burst, and ET claims that Tesehki jumped her. Apparently, Rollie fought Biggie, Sapphire challenged ET to a showdown, and Camila also duked it out with Rollie. In addition, ET's security guard claimed that Zeus Network security boasted their firearms to folks trying to see if everyone was alright. It's wild to see this fight happen, though, because ET and Tesehki had already seemingly resolved their issues beforehand.

"The first round, I dropped her and when I dropped her that’s when they jumped me," ET said of the Tesehki fight at the Baddies East reunion on The Liddy Show. "The second round -– it was a couple hits in but, she had hit me and I tried to back up and there were two rugs. There was a carpet on top of a carpet, and I tripped and I fell back. I’m like, ‘Oh man, they going to edit that in her favor.' I got back up and was like, ‘Let me run another one.' We ran that one and that’s when the bonnet went over my head. It was a good fight."

