Sukihana Blasts Sapphire & Mariahlynn In New "Baddies East" Episode Preview

Other storylines that this episode seems to tackle concern Natalie Nunn and Scotty failing to make amends, but not for lack of trying.

Baddies East is back and apparently more combative than ever, if even possible, because all the storylines in this episode preview are about tensions between the cast members. Moreover, if you're curious and watch to see what's going on, tune into the Zeus Network today (Sunday, January 21) at 8PM EST. As far as what there is to look forward to, we know that the girls are still on their Jamaica trip, from what it seems. Not only did that bring up plenty more conflict, but it's also one that caused one of the most controversial parts of the season so far with Smiley's medical emergency and how people thought she faked it.

Furthermore, the first thing we see in this Baddies East episode preview is Sukihana getting splashed in her face with a drink from Scarface. Later on, she calls out one of her best friends on the reality TV program, Sapphire, for not defending her properly and not walking the walk after talking the talk. We've seen that Suki doesn't discriminate when it comes to the smoke, so she also holds her friends up to a certain standard of attack and defense. As we'll find out soon, it's not the only issue that she's facing.

New Baddies East Episode Preview: Watch

Elsewhere, this upcoming Baddies East episode will also feature Natalie Nunn and her pal Scotty trying to get back on good terms. Apparently, they had a nasty interaction over text where they were talking smack about one another. Unfortunately, it looks like their efforts weren't very successful, as they got to fighting once again. No wonder that Nunn is looking for new members if there seems to be a new opponent every week.

Meanwhile, it seems like the beef between Sukihana and Mariahlynn will continue in the next episode. Mariah has "secret issues" with the former that haven't come to light, but that could act as the climax for this episode or a lead-in for the next. We'll see whether this episode will be a one-time offer... or if none of this will wrap up by next week. In any case, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Baddies East squad.

