Natalie Nunn Wants Gypsy Rose Blanchard On "Baddies," Denies Beef Rumors

It's no secret that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been making major waves since her release from prison last month. The now 32-year-old woman served eight years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, who is believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Since her release, Gypsy's certainly been making the most of her newfound freedom, cultivating an impressive social media following and working on an upcoming Lifetime docuseries.

Recently, Gypsy Rose even found herself on the radar of Baddies fans everywhere, when screenshots of an alleged tiff between her and Natalie Nunn started making their rounds online. In the screenshots, Gypsy Rose seemingly claimed that she was asked to host the Baddies reunion, but chose to decline. Nunn then appeared to put her on blast for posting the DM exchange, demanding that she delete the screenshots "NOW." According to Nunn, however, the entire thing was fake.

Natalie Nunn Confirms Gypsy Rose DMs Are Fake

Nunn took to her Instagram Story to share some screenshots of real DMs between her and Gypsy Rose, clarifying that there was never actually a spat. In the messages, Gypsy tells her that it was simply an "impersonator" messaging her. This prompted Nunn to confirm that the page misrepresenting her was fake as well.

Natalie Nunn further discussed the debacle when Frank Vasquez caught up with her on a night out. "I want to clear sh*t up," she explained. "I have never messaged Gypsy Rose a day in my life until this morning... Now you might need to be on the next season of Baddies," Nunn continued, "but b*tch, we've got to get the lawyers together for that."

Natalie Nunn "Clears Sh*t Up"

