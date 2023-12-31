Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Taylor Swift Meetup Dream Dashed As She Nears 5 Million IG Followers

Earlier this week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was finally released from prison after serving nearly eight years for her role in her mother's murder. Now 32 years old, Gypsy Rose has already made a splash in the short time she's been free, celebrating with a fun Instagram selfie on Friday. The public has rallied around Gypsy Rose amid her release, which has re-sparked plenty of debate surrounding her 2016 conviction.

She plans to use her newfound freedom to share the lessons she's learned in a six-hour tell-all. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premieres in January of 2024 on Lifetime. Aside from detailing her experiences as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, the Louisiana native also had hopes of meeting one of her favorite artists, Taylor Swift. She and her husband reportedly planned to attend today's Kansas City Chiefs game, where they thought her wish could be granted.

Read More: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Freedom With New Post-Prison Selfie

Gypsy Rose Thanks Fans

Unfortunately, however, Missouri authorities recently ordered her to get out of the area as they believe her presence poses a "security risk." According to TMZ, Gypsy Rose is disappointed, but just grateful to be free. She also reportedly understands authorities' decision, as she's gotten a ton of attention since her release. She even recently visited Burger King, taking photos with fans that have since gone viral.

Public support for Gypsy Rose has translated to her social media presence as well. Her various pages have seen a notable uptick in followers in recent days. Her Instagram following, for example, currently sits at a whopping 4.8 million. She has an additional 1.4 million fans on TikTok, and recently announced that she's made a Snapchat.

Read More: Travis Kelce "Hickey" Leads To Swiftie Debate

Gypsy Rose Promotes Her TikTok

What do you think of authorities putting the kibosh on Gypsy Rose's Swiftie dreams? Do you hope she gets to meet the pop icon someday? What about her approaching 5 million Instagram followers? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via][Via]