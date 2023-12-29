Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Freedom With New Post-Prison Selfie

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison earlier this week after spending nearly eight years behind bars, and to celebrate, she hopped on Instagram to share her "First selfie of freedom." The now 32-year-old woman's highly disputed case has been thrust back into the spotlight amid her release, sparking further debate surrounding her conviction. Famously, Gypsy Rose's mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard is said to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. She convinced her daughter and medical professionals that Gypsy Rose suffered from various physical and developmental disabilities for years, despite her being perfectly healthy. This resulted in frequent unnecessary and often painful procedures and treatments.

Years into the abuse, Gypsy Rose met a man named Nicholas Godejohn online, and they eventually developed a romantic relationship. She later enlisted his help to escape her mother's mistreatment. "I wanted to be free of her hold on me," she said during her former secret lover's trial. "I talked him into it." In June of 2015, Godejohn ventured to Springfield where Gypsy Rose and her mother lived, and stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Wants His Son Tootie Raww To Smoke Less Weed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard All Smiles In New Selfie

"That B*** is dead!" Gypsy Rose posted on Facebook before her mother's body was discovered, bearing 17 stab wounds. She pled guilty to second-degree murder in July of 2016 and was later sentenced to 10 years. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy Rose is now on parole and has been met with an outpouring of love and support from peers as she navigates her newfound freedom.

"The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," her six-hour tell-all, airs on Lifetime in January of 2024. "I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," she told People of the upcoming docuseries. "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don't take this course of action." What do you think of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's new post-prison selfie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Is Chrisean Rock Bisexual? Reality Star Rejects Thirsty Woman On IG Live

[Via]