Tory Lanez’ Dad Addresses Prison Release Rumors

Recently, Tory Lanez has been trending on Twitter/X, as fans have falsely speculated that he was released from prison. Earlier this week, the performer resubmitted his bail request, after it was denied back in September. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the motion was "nearly identical" to the first one he submitted. Unfortunately for hopeful fans, he was not released. According to legal paperwork provided by Cuniff, his motion is still pending.

Amid the speculation, Lanez' father took to social media to thank fans for their support. During a recent Instagram Live, he explained how his son's voice "will not be silenced," urging followers to pray for a good outcome. Cuniff claims that the rumors have led to her being "bombarded" with questions surrounding his release, which she finds laughable.

Tory Lanez Father Confirms He's Still Behind Bars

"I gotta say this was an absolutely hilarious 45 minutes of being bombarded with questions about Lanez getting bail, posting that it’s BS, then listening to a Twitter Spaces in which the people saying he got bail realized in real time it was BS. Epic," she wrote. "'It shouldn’t be that easy to make a fake email. … These things should be verifiable.' Yes, if only there was this thing called the public court docket that we could check to see if something has actually happened in a case," Cuniff added.

Yesterday, Cuniff additionally reported that Lanez' legal team was hoping it would only take "a day or two" for a hearing to be scheduled in the appellate court. She says that despite their beliefs, the process will take far longer than that. Cuniff also noted that "the appellate court does not hold hearings." What do you think of false rumors that Tory Lanez was released? What do you think of his father's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

