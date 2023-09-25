1090 Jake Says Tory Lanez’s Celebrity Status Won’t Help Him In Prison

1090 Jake says that Tory Lanez's status as a celebrity won't help him when it comes to being an inmate in California State Prison. He discussed what the Toronto rapper is looking at with his 10-year prison sentence during an interview with VladTV. He began by noting that, considering the charges, the sentence isn't too bad.

"The fact that he has to do it in California State Prison, that's very unfortunate," Jake further admitted. "They're very political. You don't have the opportunity to be the celebrity in there. If you're general population, and it pops off, you're required to get involved. You have to pick up a knife. You have to. It's mandatory. So, the situation he's in now, he has to basically forget about being a celebrity."

Read More: Tory Lanez Isolated In Prison Due To Celebrity Status

Tory Lanez's Booking Photo

DELANO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: In this handout photo provided by the California Department of Corrections, Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is photographed for a new booking photo at North Kern State Prison on September 19, 2023 in Delano, California. On August 8, 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering Lanez's case throughout the trial, discussed the concern about his safety on Twitter, Sunday. She wrote: "This is why protective custody exists. Someone who’s been to prison three times told me, 'They (CDC) will never allow that dude to walk mainline, level 4 or 3 for sure, they would kill him his first day on the yard. … Cali is stacked with hitters. No other state is like it.'" Check out 1090 Jake's take on the situation below.

1090 Jake Discusses Tory Lanez's Sentence

The Los Angeles County Superior Court convicted Lanez of three felony charges related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2022. A judge later sentenced him to 10 years in prison back in August.

Read More: Tory Lanez’ New Prison Was Home To Various Murders, Violent Attacks, And More

[Via]