Boosie Badazz Wants His Son Tootie Raww To Smoke Less Weed

Boosie Badazz is spending a lot of time with his family this holiday season, gifting them a whole lot and having a great time together. However, these outings and parties are also showing him just how much his son Tootie Raww is smoking these days, which caused some concern. "He gon’ turn into a weed plant," the Baton Rouge MC said on IG Live on Thursday (December 28). This was when he asked where Tootie was and someone replied that he was outside the house smoking in his car. Still, at least the Trill Entertainment affiliate admitted that he was probably the same when he was young, so he knows there's plenty that could change.

"He a weed plant with shoes on," Boosie continued. "Everything revolves around smoking. I was just like that, I can’t talk." "The first thing you do in the morning, huh?" he asked Tootie when he found him outside in his car. The 41-year-old's son laughed it off, saying that he didn't even notice his dad, so it seems like it's not really that serious of an issue. Still, it's good that Badazz is keeping an eye out for his kid, even if he's getting older. After all, it's never too early or too late to quit.

Boosie Chastises Son For Weed Use: Watch

Furthermore, Boosie is also looking out for Tootie when it comes to his feud with NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black. "I wouldn’t know what to do if my son get a murder charge,” he said on IG Live. “I gotta stop him from crashing out. Then it worry me more all them lil n***as around him clutching. It’s easy for something to happen. Got me worried as a daddy. You got s**t around you, everybody clutching. That’s how that s**t happen."

Meanwhile, Raww is happy to boast about his earnings from "trapping" online, so he's still going through growing pains in the industry and media limelight. Hopefully it doesn't result in any negative developments or behavioral patterns. But with the "Wipe Me Down" artist watching over him, maybe he will know exactly how he can reach his son through the things he faced, too. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, keep checking in with HNHH.

