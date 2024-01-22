Boosie Badazz Trolls His Son After Rough Night At The Club

Boosie Badazz and his son have a pretty lax and grounded relationship when it comes to substances and partying out on the town. For example, he recently chastised Tootie Raww for always smoking no matter the occasion, although he did so in a pretty light and teasing manner. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper just added another chapter to that story after his son went a little bit too hard at the club. He published a video on social media of him seemingly throwing up out of an open car door, and responding to his colleagues and his fathers' mocking jabs. Even though the 41-year-old would't want Tootie to go through this, he's at least there for him when he needs him, albeit while taking advantage of the moment for some social media laughs.

Furthermore, a lot of people debated whether this is the right thing to do as a parent. Some folks online believe that no father should expose his son in this way, while others remarking that this is just another way of showing love and enjoying the moment despite someone feeling not so well. Regardless, Boosie Badazz is much happier to deal with his son not holding his liquor on a club night than getting involved in the streets. On that note, we're sure most folks agree that they'd rather throw up in front of their dad rather than commit crimes under his eye.

Boosie Takes Care Of His Son With Some Laughs After Wild Night Out: Watch

Of course, apparently Tootie Raww's made a lot of money from "trapping," so there's only so much a parent can do. Still, Boosie's cheeky jokes and breezy response to this might throw you back to when another authority figure helped you while you felt sick. Hopefully you had a similar experience to this and not a harsher reality. We may read too deep into this, but it's a reminder that no matter what a parent thinks of their child's life, they should always be there, even in small ways.

Meanwhile, the Trill Entertainment affiliate recently reflected on almost signing with Suge Knight before his jail stint. It's interesting to think about what could've been of his career, but we're glad that things worked out the way they are. After all, perhaps Badazz wouldn't have been there to help his son with this and so much more. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie, check back in with HNHH.

