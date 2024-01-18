Boosie Badazz Denies Plies Beef, Recalls 2006 Concert Shooting

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to getting into it with other artists, but according to him, Plies was never one of them. The Louisiana-born rapper recently sat down for an interview with VladTV, reflecting on the 2006 shootout that took place at his concert with Plies. Plies performed before Boosie, and his performance went on longer than expected. Eventually, his mic was cut, leading to an argument between his crew and the promoter. "All hell broke loose," he recalled. Tragically, five people were shot.

“Everybody thought that sh*t happened with me and Plies, but it didn’t,” he explained. “They held that sh*t that Boosie and Plies were beefing all the way until I went to prison. They put Boosie and Plies against each other. I had nothing to do with it.”

Boosie Badazz "Had Nothing To Do With" Plies Beef Rumors

“I was telling the promoter it was time for me to go on,” he described. “When people in they home state, they gotta do their thing. I guess they turned off his music.” Boosie continued, sharing his own experiences of having his microphone turned off by promoters. He claims that he's also gotten upset when it's happened to him in the past. According to him, however, he simply continues with his show and lets the audience sing along acapella. "As long as I get my backend," he says.

Ultimately, Plies and various members of his crew were arrested for the shootout. The rapper was let off on probation, but his brother was sentenced to three years, and released in 2009. Plies was later hit with a $10 million lawsuit related to the incident, though the outcome of the suit remains unclear. What do you think of Boosie Badazz denying having any beef with Plies? What about his account of the 2006 shooting at their concert? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

