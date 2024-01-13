Boosie Badazz Still Disappointed By Kanye West, Explains Why

Boosie Badazz may have some controversial opinions of his own, but he thinks Kanye West is taking the cake in that race. Moreover, he recently sat down for yet another VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, and they eventually got around to talking about him. Specifically, they discussed the Chicago rapper's decision to wear a black hood, resembling the white one used by the KKK, during his recent Miami listening event for his Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures, which still hasn't come out. Of course, this would be far from the first time he made some provocative moves around the white supremacist organization, but recent context made this a particularly loaded and harmful reference.

Furthermore, Boosie believes this is an anti-Black act that doesn't reflect historical understanding. Not only that, but he thinks Kanye West doesn't understand African American heritage and the abhorrent role that this group played in the community's history. While Vlad commented on Ye's misguided attempt to do this as "art," the Baton Rogue MC reflected on his own attempts to cool some of his divisive statements. For example, he cited Martin Luther King Jr. as someone who was able to channel his thoughts, emotions, and inflammatory materials into a well-rounded and effective social message.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Kanye West

Regardless of whether such parallels are warranted, it's still heartening to hear Boosie speak on his attempts to get better. Apparently, anger management has been of incredible help to him, and though he pops off every once in a while, at least he's looking for that balance. Most importantly, the 41-year-old wants others to do the same, and is advocating for this at the highest and lowest levels of fame. Hopefully Kanye West catches wind of these efforts and, if only for two seconds, takes some time to take his advice to heart.

Meanwhile, Badazz recently spoke on Quando Rondo's recent arrest while reflecting on his own prison journey. This is another area in which he wants to serve as an example of overcoming obstacles and growing from your mistakes. Hopefully many more folks down the line follow suit. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Boosie Badazz, keep checking in with HNHH.

