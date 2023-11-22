Boosie Badazz Explains Why He Passed On $250k Payday To Perform At LGBTQ Event

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to discussing money. During a recent appearance on an episode of The Breakfast Club, it came up multiple times. Most notably, he revealed that he gets paid $500k a year for his repeated appearances on VladTV. That surprised even the hosts of the show who gave him the chance to clarify if that number was accurate and he doubled down.

He's also recently made headlines for attempts to get artists interpolating his music to pay up. In the past few days, he's taken to social media to call out Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and YG directly for sampling or interpolating his songs without asking permission. Boosie insists that it's all business but his callouts have sparked some beef. In particular, it rubbed Rod Wave the wrong way. He took to Twitter to flex his commercial success and tell Boosie to stay in his lane. Now Boosie is making yet another revelation about his money, clarifying a rumor about a reported payday that he turned down.

Boosie Badazz Talks Turning Down $250k

Fittingly, in a new episode of his VladTV interview series, Boosie told the story of turning down a $250k payday. He explained that he normally only asks for $90-100k for performances but an LGBTQ event reached out to him with more than double that. But he saw the offer as a joke at his expense. In the clip, he explains that he didn't want to be the butt of the joke and he wasn't willing to "sell his soul" for money.

But it hasn't been all beef for Boosie recently. He got a shoutout of sorts online when one of the breakout rap stars of 2023, Sexyy Red, called herself the modern-day Boosie. Some fans took issue with the comparison. But Boosie himself appreciated the gesture and felt like Red was giving him his flowers. What do you think of Boosie Badazz turning down more than double his usual payday to perform at an LGBTQ event? Let us know in the comment section below.

