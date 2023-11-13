Boosie Badazz Says VladTV Pays Him $500k A Year

Boosie even doubled down on the claim when asked again.

Earlier today, Boosie Badazz's lengthy interview on The Breakfast Club made its way online. He discussed a variety of subjects, including his frequent appearances on VladTV. The discussion began with the question of Boosie starting a podcast, which he said he could only do if it made him a lot of money. When Charlamagne clarified that the type of money he wants doesn't really exist in podcast, Boosie clarified that he was covered through other means.

"Well, I don't want it. Because, yeah, I could make a half a million with Vlad every year, man. I don't really need it if it ain't gon’... Vlad help me out a lot more," Boosie elaborated. He appears on Vlad TV quite often and frequently comes with revelations in ongoing drama, or new drama entirely. Charlamagne is surprised by the number and gives Boosie the chance to double down, asking him if he really makes that much. "Close to it," the rapper replies. Check out the full interview below.

Boosie Badazz Shares His Vlad TV Payments

Last week, Boosie shared a post to Instagram explaining he has a new celebrity crush. While he's notoriously a big fan of Rihanna, a chance encounter with someone else replaced her at the top of the list. He shared a series of pictures of himself with Chloe Bailey and in the caption officially declared that she's his newest celeb crush. Some fans definitely found it a bit weird, given the pair's age gap.

Boosie also gave his cosign to Sexyy Red. She took to Twitter to compare herself to the legend which some fans online took issue with. But Boosie himself felt pretty happy with the comparison. He said "I feel like she's giving me my flowers" in a response to her original tweet. What do you think of Boosie's claim that he makes $500k a year from Vlad TV interviews? Let us know in the comment section below.

