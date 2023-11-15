Boosie Badazz Shows Off His Singing Voice: Watch

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz can rap, but it looks like he can sing as well. In a new clip, the Louisiana native is seen taking part in some Jodeci karaoke, putting his spin on the 90s love song "Forever My Lady." The festivities were all part of Boosie's recent birthday celebration, which saw the artist surrounded by countless loved ones at his sprawling estate.

Boosie appeared to be in great spirits at the party, ringing in his 41st with plenty of music, dancing, and more. Obviously, he and his guests had a blast, sharing various fun clips from the night on social media. He shared one clip thanking his friends for coming to the party, requesting that anyone with footage of his Jodeci performance send it his way.

Boosie Badazz's Birthday Karaoke

His 41st birthday isn't the only thing Boosie has to celebrate these days, however. Earlier this week, he appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he discussed his massive income. According to him, he makes $500k per year through his VladTV interviews alone. Charlamagne Tha God, taken aback by the whopping number, asked him to clarify if he actually earns that much. "Close to it," he responded.

The conversation was prompted when Boosie shared that he's considered starting his own podcast, claiming that he'd only be willing to do so if it brought in good money. Charlamagne told him that podcasting might not give him the opportunity to earn what he'd like, leading Boosie to come to the conclusion that he's not interested. "Well, I don't want it. Because, yeah, I could make a half a million with Vlad every year, man. I don't really need it if it ain't gon’... Vlad help me out a lot more," he explained. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's singing voice? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

