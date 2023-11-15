Boosie Badazz Speaks On Why Collaboration Album With T.I. Never Came To Be: “I Just F****d It Up”

About a month ago, legendary Atlanta rapper and trap pioneer, T.I. announced his retirement from music. He did so on the We In Miami podcast and it shook the music world. He revealed why he felt it was the right time to move on. Mostly, it was to explore other avenues. In addition, T.I. also said that he would be closing out his career with a double album with a unique feature from NBA Youngboy. However, maybe the most interesting subheader is that his collab record with Boosie Badazz may never come out.

"The time that we had allotted for it we kinda passed by it." However, he did not totally shut the door. He said, "Not saying that the window can’t present itself again. We have a very healthy relationship." That is good to hear especially after some of their recent disagreements and harsh words for each other. We were not too sure what T.I. meant by that he and Boosie passed by it, but now we do.

Boosie Badazz Takes Blame For His Collab With T.I. Not Dropping

According to HipHopDX, Boosie went on The Breakfast Club recently and they asked him about the duo tape. The Louisiana rapper had a similar answer to his friend, but he took the fall for it not coming to fruition. "I called him about a month ago and asked him what’s up with it. I think it’s just, like, on the back-burner right now, but it’s damn near done, bro." He heartbreakingly goes on, "I think I’m more excited on driving it than Tip. Y’know, Tip locked in with these movies, but man, me and Tip made a hell of a[n] album. I just f****d it up."

