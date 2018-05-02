scrapped
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Plays A Scrapped Song For Fans, With Mixed ReactionsMegan's fans weren't exactly feeling the song she played.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Speaks On Why Collaboration Album With T.I. Never Came To Be: "I Just F****d It Up"Boosie Badazz regrets how it played out. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJoyner Lucas Scraps His New Album For Being "A Little Too Left Field"Fans will have to wait even longer for a new project from Joyner Lucas.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsNicki Minaj Drops Scrapped Track "Bahm Bahm" From "Pink Friday 2" On Her WebsiteFor many fans, it is a shame it will not be on the album. By Zachary Horvath
- TVKanye West's Shut-Down TV Show Pilot Surfaces OnlineYe apparently wanted to make a hybrid of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Entourage."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChris D'Elia's Upcoming Prank Show With Bryan Callen Cancelled By NetflixChris D'Elia's upcoming Netflix prank show has been canceled. By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"The Alchemist" Author, Paulo Coelho, Scraps Draft Of Book Co-Written By Kobe BryantCoelho thinks it doesn't make sense to continue the project without Kobe. By Noah C
- MixtapesStream Marvin Gaye's Long Lost "You're The Man" LPMotown pulled the plug on the project in 1972 only to reverse its decision almost 50 years later.By Devin Ch
- MusicMarvin Gaye’s 1972 Lost Album “You’re The Man” Set For ReleaseMarvin Gaye's scrapped 1972 album "You're The One" is coming to life.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Scraps Transgender Icon From "Astroworld" CoverControversy afoot?By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd Scrapped An Album Of Upbeat Songs Before Dropping His Latest EP"My Dear Melancholy," was almost something much brighter. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKash Doll Reveals Her Verse Was Scrapped From Cardi B & YG's "She Bad"Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was originally supposed to feature a Kash Doll verse.By Alex Zidel