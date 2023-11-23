Megan Thee Stallion Plays A Scrapped Song For Fans, With Mixed Reactions

In recent years, fans have become much more used to hearing material from artists that they previously wouldn't have. Sometimes that comes through leaks with artists like Playboi Carti and Kanye West having extensive leak catalogs. Other times it comes from tracks played live that later get reworked into studio cuts. Or sometimes the artist themselves just has some scrapped or currently unfinished material that they want to share, which was true of Megan Thee Stallion on a recent Instagram live.

Overnight, she played a banger for fans during a livestream that she says has been scrapped. The decision to leave the song on the cutting room floor may have proved wise as reactions from fans were largely mixed. "Bro Nicki got big ass influence over the women rap game . They hate on her , then copy what big queens be doing . Smh," one of the top comments reads accusing her of copying Nicki Minaj. "Sorry but all her music sound the same… same flow, same rap etccc," another comment reads. Check out the snippet she shared and the various fan reactions to it below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Scrapped Song

After a very quiet first half of 2023, Megan Thee Stallion revved up her release in recent months. First came her highly anticipated second collaboration with Cardi B. Following their 202 smash hit "WAP" the pair teamed up for a second time on the track "Bongos." The song is still in the Hot 100 more than two months after its release sitting at #72 this week after peaking inside the top 15.

Earlier this month she shared her brand new single "Cobra." The track saw her getting personal and vulnerable in a way she hasn't often before on record and garnered acclaim from fans and critics as a result. It's also still on the Hot 100 sitting at #63 this week. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion playing a scrapped song for fans and getting an underwhelming response? Let us know in the comment section below.

