Nicki Minaj Drops Scrapped Track “Bahm Bahm” From “Pink Friday 2” On Her Website

Nicki Minaj, as we all know at this point, needs little to no introduction. The queen of rap is still the leader and has been for over a decade now. We got word late last night that the legendary MC dropped a song in promotion for her highly-anticipated album, Pink Friday 2. Unfortunately, it will not make the final cut.

A few days ago Nicki told her fans that it would not be on her tape. She says she "didn’t like it for her album”. "Bahm Bahm,” which is the name of the song, was teased on Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live on October 10. What most likely contributed to this was a recent poll she put up on her X account.

Listen To "Bahm Bahm" From Nicki Minaj

Two other song titles were in the poll, "Juice WRLD" and "Future." If you now go to the Genius page you will see that a song, "Nicki Hendrix." "Bahm "Bahm" received the least amount of votes, which is a possible reason as to why it also did not make it onto the final product. The only way that Nicki is allowing listeners to check it out is on her website, which is linked below in the Via section.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song from Nicki Minaj, "Bahm Bahm?" Do you think this song needs to be on her next album Pink Friday 2? Will this song ever be put out on streaming platforms since it is a scrapped song? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

My n**** with the pot, it ain't gumbo though (Bahm, bahm)

Switchy on my hippy, sound like drumroll, ho

I paid a couple bands, let the drumrolls go

Switchin' up the plans if that dumb h* go

We out in SoHo, you just so-so, ho (Bahm, bahm)

Man, y'all know that b**** is wack, y'all gon' tell her or not?

