Keke Palmer’s Mother Unleashes On Darius Jackson, Claims Usher’s “Gay” In New Audio

In a new audio snippet obtained by DJ Akademiks, Keke Palmer's mother Sharon unleashes on Darius Jackson during a heated phone call. Specifically, she takes aim at Darius and his brother Sarunas, his own mother, and more. Usher even caught a stray during her rant, which surrounded his response to Keke attending his concert back in July.

Famously, Darius had plenty to say about the mother of his child's concert attire, publicly shaming her for it on social media. This resulted in a great deal of backlash, and ultimately, their split. Their relationship status remained unclear since the incident, until Keke filed for a restraining order against him earlier this month. In her filing, Keke cited various instances of alleged abuse, which include nearly hitting her with a car, trespassing into her home and attacking her, and more. Keke additionally filed for full physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old son, Leodis.

Sharon Palmer Takes Aim At Darius Jackson & His Family During Heated Phone Call

In the audio, Sharon is heard tearing into Darius and his family for publicly shaming her daughter, claiming that Usher is "gay," and suggesting that Keke's outfit shouldn't have sparked any concern. She didn't hold back, calling the father of her grandson a "limp d*ck motherf*cker.”

"That’s what your mama raised. D*dk suckers cause your brother’s a d*ck sucker too. You probably suck d*ck too," she continued. “Keep f*cking around I might get somebody to f*ck you!” She went on, claiming that she had attempted to keep things civil with him out of suspicion that he has "mental problems." According to her, he and his family have a poor understanding of the business, and completely overreacted to Keke's Usher outfit. “Usher is gay!" she shouted. "You and your st*pid a** family don’t even understand the business. Usher is gay guys!!!” What do you think of this new audio snippet obtained by DJ Akademiks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

