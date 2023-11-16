Keke Palmer’s Mom Explains “Usher Is Gay” Take From Darius Jackson Spat

What was once a simple story of jealousy, gender standards, and relationship dynamics has devolved into something much darker. For those unaware, Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against her former partner, Darius Jackson, and requested sole custody of their recently born child. Moreover, this followed a public spat in which he criticized her for wearing revealing clothing and happily getting serenaded by Usher during his Las Vegas residency. In a leaked alleged phone call, the actress' mother supposedly went off on Jackson, accusing him of harassment and saying he has mental problems. During this, she apparently brought up the Usher incident with a wild take.

"Usher is gay!” Sharon Palmer allegedly expressed. “You and your stupid-a** family, y’all don’t even understand business. Usher’s gay, guys." In a comment on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post covering this, Keke Palmer's mother explained why she stated this. "The lie I told about Usher was to get Darius to stop abusing my daughter on account of his jealousy,” she clarified. “So I said he didn’t like women for her SAFETY. Everything else I meant with my chest and didn’t expect anyone to hear it because recording me is illegal. I guess he is okay with jail but I knew that when he put his hands on my daughter. He is still abusing her in all of this, trying to paint himself as a victim. Textbook behavior."

Keke Palmer's Mom Clarifies Comments About Usher

Regardless of that Usher situation, if the allegations against Jackson are true, there's abundant cause for Sharon to defend Keke Palmer. In her filing against her former partner, she claimed a systemic pattern of physical and emotional abuse, which sometimes allegedly occurred in front of their son. With a temporary restraining order and sole custody of their son, the 30-year-old will now have to go to court to determine whether this will be a permanent arrangement. A hearing for said decision will take place in early December, if everything goes as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Darius Jackson denied these claims and levied accusations of his own against her mom. His side of the story claims that Palmer threatened to shoot him and other considerations. Hopefully this is where the abuse stops and, for the sake of their son, things can become safe again. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson.

