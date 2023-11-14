Keke Palmer’s Mom Suggests She’ll Press Charges Against Darius Jackson: Report

Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon, could take legal action against Darius Jackson after leaking audio of her threatening to put a bullet in his head. While Darius and Keke’s publicized separation resulted in a restraining order against Jackson, their parents are now involved. However, in an attempt to disprove the allegations against him, Jackson leaked an audio clip of Sharon Palmer threatening to put a bullet in his head. Still, it seems as though Jackson could face charges related to the clip.

Per Radar Online, Keke Palmer’s mom said that she “feared” her daughter's life was in danger at the time. Furthermore, she said that Darius Jackson recorded her without consent, which she claims is a violation of California law. The conversation, which was initially posted by TMZ before being removed, was addressed in Sharon Palmer’s conversation with Radar Online. “You should ask them for the entire tape,” she said. She added, “You will hear him being told to leave several times... The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave."

Keke Palmer’s Mom Claims Jackson Illegally Recorded Her

As Jackson continues to face backlash for allegations of abusing Keke Palmer, Sharon suggested that this incident further proves the claims after he was“recording me illegally.” Referring to California as a “consent state,” she claimed Jackson “does not care about the law" and "most abuser (sic) don’t care about the law." Sharon stated that he “would not leave” Keke’s home and “was not invited in” in the first place. She said, “I feared for her life."

So far, a temporary restraining order was granted against Darius Jackson following the incident on November 5th. Keke also gained sole custody of their son. Footage from security cameras also surfaced online that displayed Jackson physically attacking Keke Palmer. However, he has denied ever getting violent with the actress. “The stills of Darius Jackson attacking my daughter speak for themselves. No other comments are necessary," Sharon added.

