Darius Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer Allegations, Tells Son “See You Soon”

Darius Jackson is facing some pretty hefty allegations from his ex, Keke Palmer. Last night, it was reported that Palmer had filed for a restraining order from Jackson. Furthermore, she filed for full custody of their child. Subsequently, Palmer was granted both of those requests. Although she will have to go to court again later in December, it remains clear that the judge is siding with her. Overall, she alleges that Jackson has physically abused her on numerous occasions.

For instance, she claims that after showing him a photo of her in a bikini, he allegedly got angry and grabbed at her neck. Moreover, he tried grabbing her phone and allegedly continued assaulting her in the process. Now, however, Jackson himself is responding in a more indirect way. While he has not addressed what Palmer has said, he does seem to be focused on his child right now. In the tweet below, he wrote "I love you, son. See you soon."

Darius Jackson Speaks

As it stands, he does not have custody of his child, so this reaction does make sense. However, you can imagine just how harshly fans have been reacting to this post. Many are livid with the allegations and are seeking some form of punishment. Overall, it is not a good look for him, and the public support is fully behind Palmer right now. Only time will tell whether or not a judge will continue to side with Palmer. She goes back to court in December, and it is there where we may get some insight into the intricacies of what went down.

For now, this remains a developing story with numerous moving parts. Hopefully, we will get some more clarity on the situation, very soon. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

