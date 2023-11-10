Keke Palmer Accuses Darius Jackson Of Physical Abuse, Files For Restraining Order And Full Custody Of Son

According to new court documents obtained by Page Six, Keke Palmer has filed for a restraining order from her former partner, Darius Jackson. In her filing, Palmer accuses Jackson of abusing her various times over the course of their nearly two-year relationship. Palmer cites "many instances of physical violence” with Jackson in her filing. She says this included "destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The filing also details an instance which she says took place earlier this week, and claims to have security footage of. She alleges that he “trespassed into [her] home without [her] knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her. She further alleges that he “[lunged] for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone.”

Read More: Keke Palmer & Baby Leodis Go Big For His First Halloween, Unveil Adorable Costumes

Keke Palmer Details Alleged Abuse At The Hands Of Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has also filed for sole legal and physical custody of her son, Leodis. Palmer and Jackson welcomed the eight-month-old in February of this year. The outlet notes that Palmer could have elected to share custody of the child with Jackson, but chose not to. She opted to pay for “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," while the court will still be allowed to "make orders” pertaining to future child support if necessary. The court may also "issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

This recent development follows a series of vague Tweets posted by Jackson last week. “Just thank God & keep it pushing," one of them reads. Another says, “being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset.” His Twitter spree didn't stop there, however. He went on to post another, reading, “nobody apologized for how they treated me, they just blamed me for how I reacted.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keke Palmer’s Son, Leodis, Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Mom & Dad

[Via]