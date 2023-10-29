Keke Palmer & Baby Leodis Go Big For His First Halloween, Unveil Adorable Costumes

Keke Palmer's son Leodis is celebrating his first ever Halloween this year, and his mother has gone all out. In new photos posted to Instagram this weekend, Palmer is seen dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein, while baby Leodis is pictured as the mad scientist behind the experiment. "He needed a motha, so he created ME," she captioned a fun and spooky clip of the two of them.

Palmer stuns in a flowy white gown, which she complimented with a matching satin corset and a dramatic beat. Leodis adorably rocks a wild wig, topping his look off with a pair of goggles and a stethoscope. "He gave me LIFE," the new mother captioned a subsequent carousel. Fans are loving their sweet mommy & me costumes, fawning over the festive duo in Palmer's comments section.

Keke Palmer & Leodis' Frankenstein-Inspired Halloween Costumes

It's obvious that Palmer's making the most of the nearly-one-year-old's first Halloween, and having a blast in the process. "She’s ALIVE," one follower comments. "SHES ALIVEEEEEEE." Countless others showed love for their creative costumes, noting how the performer always "sets the bar high." While Palmer and Leodis' spooky season looks are certainly up there, they're not the first adorable mommy & me costumes social media users have seen this year.

Jeannie Mai recently showed off her and daughter Monaco's matching shark costumes, revealing that their looks were inspired by the song "Baby Shark." According to her, the 1-year-old's been blasting it all year. "The most important thing in my world is family," she captioned a sweet carousel. Khloe Kardashian also took notes from the animal kingdom this Halloween, matching her 1-year-old son Tatum in adorable cow onesies. What do you think of Keke Palmer and her son Leodis' Halloween costumes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

