Keke Palmer’s Tattoo Of Darius Jackson’s Birthday Revealed In Spicy New Photos, Social Media Reacts

Since Darius Jackson put her on blast for wearing a sheer Givenchy dress to Usher’s Las Vegas Residency earlier this summer, Keke Palmer has avoided speaking on the status of her relationship. Because they share a months-old son, we knew that the actress and her co-parent would remain a part of each other’s lives no matter if they’re together romantically or not. For some time, it seemed as though they had begun moving on from each other, however, on Palmer’s 30th birthday, the pair went Live on Instagram together to share how they were celebrating as a family unit.

Besides spending time with Jackson and their son, Leodis, the former child star also spent her big day sharing sexy new photos on IG. Since becoming a mother, Keke has been embracing the curvier body she finds herself in, and her birthday felt like the perfect occasion to show it off. After admiring her hourglass figure, some eagle-eyed fans happened to notice that the Chicago native appears to have her baby daddy’s birthday – January 21 – tattooed on her body.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Bond Runs Deep

As evidence of how deep Leo’s parent’s bond really runs, fans have been reacting to the realization that Palmer and Jackson may have quietly been together all this time. “Social media was divided over this whole situation and they were over there living their best life 😂,” one person wrote.

“The breakup was in y’all’s heads real bad 😭,” another user chimed in. Elsewhere, others suggested that there was real drama over the Usher situation, but after talking through it, they agreed it would be best to make a bag off of the situation.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what social media users are saying about Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s birthday behaviour. What are your thoughts on the new parents working through their issues (and using them to secure the bag)? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

