Keke Palmer Poses Topless For Her Sexy 30th Birthday Photo Shoot

As she approached her birthday, Keke Palmer’s Instagram followers saw her candidly reflecting on the blessings and lessons life has brought her lately in her posts. “This is why actions and feelings are so important. Sometimes words simply aren’t enough because they reduce things or expand them,” the mother of one wrote earlier in the month while explaining what it is that she loves about being a performer. “Experiencing a wide range of feelings through creative expression. That’s what is real to me. How it’s perceived is subjective, such is life!” Palmer shared.

Now that her 30th trip around the Sun has finally arrived, the black-haired beauty couldn’t be more excited to celebrate. To commemorate her big day she’s already uploaded two posts on Instagram, as well as a throwback photo on Twitter comparing the thirst traps she captured in her early 20s to the grown woman body she’s come into now that she’s embarking on a new decade.

Keke Palmer Reflects on the Past

“#DurrtyThirty,” Palmer wrote in the caption of her first IG post. “Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year,” she further reflected. Another thing that has the Chicago native giving thanks is the health of her family, as well as the ability to step into her 30th year “by being [her] and being better.”

“To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true,” Keke advised those who share her sign. “Here’s to finding more balance in self-expression from personal and professional life. God Bless 🙏🏾,” she rounded out that post. In a more recent upload, the birthday girl skipped out on writing a caption and instead let her topless modelling do the talking.

She’s a Birthday Baddie

Keep scrolling to see the professional photos that Keke Palmer had captured for her 30th birthday.

