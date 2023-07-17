Keke Palmer Channels Her Inner City Girl During Broccoli City Fest Performance

As expected, Keke Palmer continues to keep it pushing after a very public falling out with the father of her son, Darius Jackson, a few weeks ago. The day before what appeared to be their relationship’s demise, the True Jackson VP actress was tweeting about her love for her partner, though that seemingly evaporated when he had something to say about the dress she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas Residency. Since Leodis’ dad was in his feelings enough to publically shade his co-parent, Palmer has been focused on securing the bag in every way possible, from landing on the cover of The Cut to performing at Broccoli City Festival.

Many are already aware of the Chicago native’s long-spaning career as an actress, but she’s also been making music for years. Back in May, her Big Boss LP hit DSPs, marking a major comeback for Palmer. Jackson joined her at the screening premiere of her visual album in the spring, but as the current status of their relationship remains unclear, he didn’t appear to be joining her for her latest live show. This was probably a good thing, seeing as the fashionista’s body was bodying in her costume, and her attitude proved that she’s in City Girls mode this summer.

Keke Palmer Makes it Rain at Broccoli City Fest

Those in attendance at Keke’s set not only heard her beautiful voice sing tracks like “Standards,” and “Waiting,” but some of them also had the opportunity to dance with her on stage as she threw bills at them. “Thank you @broccolicity for letting me take the stage!! Thank you to DC for all the love,” the former child star captioned a commemorative video that hit her feed on Monday (July 17).

“Shout out to all my OG fans that have been waiting for me to do more shows from the ‘Lauren’ EP to ‘Virgo Tendencies’ and so on. I promise, for the ‘Big Boss’ album, you won’t have to wait years for a tour! It’s coming 😍,” Palmer promised, proving that she’ll only be expanding her bank account in the future, whether Jackson is by her side or not.

Keep scrolling to see more photos and videos from Keke Palmer’s set at 2023’s Broccoli City Festival. Have you tapped into the multi-talent’s Big Boss album since it arrived back in May? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

They were hyping up Keke Palmer at the Broccoli City festival in DC pic.twitter.com/uah6Awe3DZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 17, 2023

#MadPinkENT: Keke Palmer with a message during her Broccoli City Fest performance! pic.twitter.com/ooBPxUmi0k — Mad Pink (@MadPinkEnt) July 16, 2023

🎥 | Keke Palmer performando “Love Language” ontem no Broccoli City Festival. pic.twitter.com/EF82ItZBHi — Keke Palmer Brasil 👑 (@KPalmerBrasil) July 16, 2023

