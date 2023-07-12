Darius Jackson recently admitted that he holds Keke Palmer to a “perfect standard” in the latest episode of the actress’ podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The couple recorded the interview prior to their recent viral spat, which was centered around Palmer’s trip to Las Vegas. During her time in the city, she attended an Usher concert in a sheer dress. Jackson complained about it on social media afterward and the two unfollowed each other.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming,” Jackson said on the podcast. “It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first.” Palmer agreed by chiming in, “It was.”

Read More: Who Is Darius Jackson? Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend

Darius Jackson & Keke Palmer At The 2023 Atlanta Film Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

“And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect. And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well,” he continued. “So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like, man, now the world sees us.” From there Palmer brought up the importance of privacy in the relationship.

As for their recent dispute, Jackson had written on social media: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” When he started receiving backlash for the comment, he elaborated: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.” The spat is just the latest drama that has stemmed from Usher’s residency in Las Vegas.

Read More: Joe Budden Jokes About The Keke Palmer Drama

[Via]