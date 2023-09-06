Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Attend Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” 

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4th together. Jackson recorded Palmer joining in on Beyoncé's "everybody on mute" challenge at the show in a video on his Instagram Story. The night out comes months after their rumored breakup.

In the clip, the two place their fingers over one another's lips until Beyonce sings "Look around, it's me and my crew, big energy," before they break out into excitement. The two also posted themselves dancing to "Break My Soul."

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Before the night out, the relationship status of Jackson and Palmer had been up in the air throughout the summer. Back in July, Jackson took to social media to complain about the actress' behavior at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he said at the time. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case." Palmer began selling "I'M A MOTHA" merch afterward. Eventually, they began to make public appearances together again, with Jackson taking Palmer out for her 30th birthday in August.

Jackson and Palmer are far from the only celebrities who were in attendance at this week's Beyonce concert. The Kardashian family also watched the legendary singer perform as did Jeff Bezos, Chris Rock, Hailey Bieber, and more. Beyonce also brought out Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar to perform. Beyonce will wrap up the tour in Kansas City, next month.

