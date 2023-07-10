After attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency last week, Keke Palmer was put in a seriously awkward situation. As the R&B crooner sweetly serenaded her, in all her mesh-dress-wearing glory, the actress’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, watched clips of the moment go viral all across social media. In response, the father of one publicly lashed out at Palmer for showing a bit of skin and enjoying attention from someone else. There were some people who took Jackson’s side, but seeing as the former child star is America’s Sweetheart, the number of people criticizing him for his tweets was far higher.

Palmer and her man practically broke the internet with their drama, but she’s not letting things get her in her feelings. Instead, the Chicago native has been securing the bag left, right, and centre with her latest score being a cover story on The Cut magazine. Keke shared the exciting news on Monday (July 10) afternoon, writing a lengthy caption to accompany her sultry but glamorous photo shoot. Each of her outfits is more stunning than the last, from a black and white dress that hugs her curves to a more slinky all-black number she modelled while laying on a bed.

Keke Palmer Graces The Cut‘s Latest Cover

“Thank you to @thecut for such a fabulous and sweet cover story. I can’t even,” Palmer penned in her caption. “When I started performing I stopped going to real school. My mom also used to really scare me about meeting people and forming friends in the industry… Needless to say, I was lonely and looking for normalcy. I was and still am in many ways, your everyday loner even tho I was working on sets and living the ‘dream,'” she vulnerably explained.

While the discourse has mostly died down now, last week the internet was ablaze with commentary on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship drama. It currently remains unclear where the co-parents are at with each other, but as far as her career goes, the 30-year-old has never been better. Read Twitter reactions to all the beef at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

