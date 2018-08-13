The Cut
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Describes Childhood Fame As "Traumatic"Keke Palmer says that being a childhood star was "traumatic."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Leans Into Her "New Body" On Sultry But Glamorous "The Cut" Cover"I know the internet can be a cruel place, but for people like me that needed a place to go to escape the confining world around them, it can be beautiful," Keke wrote while sharing her latest interview on Instagram today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami Graces The Cover Of "The Cut"Yung Miami discussed her relationship with Diddy, her next album, and more with "The Cut."By Cole Blake
- MusicGloRilla Cuts Off Loved Ones Who Try To Use Her For Money"Money change the people around you," said the "F.N.F." hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna Reveals That She's "Back In The STU" With The NeptunesRihanna has been teasing fans about the arrival of her next album and she's confirmed she's back in the studio with Pharrell Williams.By Erika Marie
- RandomJanelle Monáe Diagnosed With Mercury Poisoning After Becoming PescatarianThe singer also revealed she's ready for motherhood.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLuka Sabbat Puts The Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors To RestLuka Sabbat is definitely single. By Chantilly Post
- LifeSupreme's New York Post Cover Is Reportedly Selling Out QuicklyBodegas and newstands have reportedly been cleared out of any copies of Supreme's New York Post cover.By Aron A.