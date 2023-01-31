She may be a newcomer on the Hip Hop block, but GloRilla has already earned her first Grammy nomination. Inking a record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG has been quite lucrative for the Memphis star, but as many other artists have said, all that glitters isn’t gold. Don’t get us wrong; GloRilla has enjoyed every fruit of her hard-earned labor. However, she told The Cut that not everyone appreciates her efforts, and some see her as a cash register.

“They be on my ass,” she slightly jokingly said about her hectic schedule. “They be tellin’ me, ‘You still gotta do it. There’s no one else.’”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

There are plenty of perks that come with fame, but according to Glo, it has divided her loved ones. It’s an unfortunate circumstance that many successful artists face.

“Me blowing up changed a lot. Like 50 percent of my family…” the rapper said before seemingly not wanting to continue. “I really don’t even care to talk about it.”

“Money change the people around you,” GloRilla shared. “It don’t change you, per se. It fasho change people around you, though.” She further made it clear that ending relationships with people who only see her as a come-up isn’t a concern.

“I don’t got a problem cutting people off, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But I have no problem cutting people off once I see what type of stuff they be on,” GloRilla also said.

“They just got to go. Because it ain’t no room for that no more. I’m on a whole ’nother level now, and if you’re still on bullsh*t, then I just don’t want to talk to you.”

Elsewhere she added, “But I’m just super-grateful. And it happened to me superfast. I’m still taking it all in.”