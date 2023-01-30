GloRilla says that when she first started rapping, she would try to make her voice sound higher pitched. Speaking with The Cut for a new interview, GloRilla explained that she “wanted to sound like a girl.”

“When I first started rapping,” she tells the outlet. “I wanted to sound like a girl.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Glorilla attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic)

From there, she recalled how, during her teen years, her voice began to change. She blames it on picking up smoking. One time, she was in the studio trying to raise her voice, and her friends quickly called her out.

“They were like, ‘You really got bars. Your voice just sound squeaky,’” she says. “I was like, ‘Oh, okay, let me just put emphasis on what I already sound like, just add a lil bit more sauce to it.’”

Eventually, she gained the confidence to rap with a more natural voice. The turning point was showcased on 2021’s “OOOHH” and “Gang Nem.” Eventually, she catapulted into mainstream success with her breakthrough single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She dropped the track with Hitkidd in 2022. The song is up for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Later in the interview with The Cut, GloRilla expressed her excitement about attending the ceremony, next month.

“I’m super-excited and super-nervous because a lot of people don’t get to go to the Grammys, you know what I’m saying?” she says. “But I’m just super-grateful. And it happened to me super fast. I’m still taking it all in.”

Although excited, she also admits she’s still “trying to slowly get myself to liking the red carpet.”

“I’m not a good picture-taker,” she explains.

Revisit GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” below.

[Via]