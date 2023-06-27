GloRilla says that men enjoy her music despite not typically listening to female rappers. She discussed why she feels this is the case during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

GloRilla explained: “I know a lot of dudes, they won’t ride around listening to no girl that sound like a girl, because they going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m being pussy.’ But they hear me and now [they say], ‘She slick sound like one of us.’”

GloRilla Performs At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I say shit that’s for females, but it’s stuff that n****s can say in reverse,” she further argued. “I actually like going through shit sometimes, because it makes me perfect my craft.” It’s not the first time GloRilla has spoken about her voice. She previously told The Cut that she was insecure about her sound earlier in her career.

However, GloRilla also says that she plans on exploring new styles on her upcoming debut album. “I don’t want to be labeled as just a ratchet rapper, you know what I’m saying?” she told the outlet. “I’m going for different vibes — stuff that everybody can relate to. Of course I’m going to put my ratchet, fun shit out, because that’s what I blew up with. [But] I want to actually talk to people, let them know … I can talk some real shit. I can go gospel. I can do a little R&B.”

With the exploration in style, GloRilla did admit to Rolling Stone that she’s nervous. “I ain’t going to lie, I’m super nervous. I know people expect so much out of me,” she said. “When they look at me, when they mention my name, they put me up there with the big dogs like Cardi, Nicki, Megan. I’m like, ‘Damn, I got to deliver like them.’ This got to be a Grammy-nominated album. And it’s going to be.” Be on the lookout for more details regarding GloRilla’s album in the coming months.

