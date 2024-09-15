GloRilla Samples Boosie Badazz's Iconic Song, "Wipe Me Down," For New Snippet

GloRilla paid tribute to Boosie with her latest sample.

GloRilla used Boosie Badazz's iconic single, "Wipe Me Down," for a new song that she teased on social media, earlier this week. In a reworking of the track, she raps about being from Memphis, shouts out CMG, and more.

The snippet has fans on social media stoked. In the comments section of a post from The Neighborhood Talk, one user wrote: "If she keeps making music like that, she will last a very long time. Glo makes club bangers for sure. She’s different & she’s herself… I’m ready to hear the album." Others complained about the current prevalence of sampling. One user argued: "Like I really love BIG GLO but can we normalize this generation creating some new beats and material for the next generation to idolize because it seems like all everybody is doing is sampling and not being originals like thats what Made Missy, Busta, Aaliyah etc ICONIC."

GloRilla Attends MTV Video Music Awards

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The "Wipe Me Down" sample isn't the first time GloRilla and Boosie have shown support for one another. Back in 2023, Booise revealed that he named his dog after the up-and-coming rapper. “I named my dog GloRilla… Big Glo… Ole GloRilla, mane,” he said in a video from the time. Glo ended up responding by naming her pet lizard after the Louisiana legend. “Say hey to my new addition,” she told her fans in a video at the time while showing off her pet. “Hey, Boosie!”

GloRilla Samples Boosie For Her Latest Snippet

Despite the hype around the new snippet, Glo recently faced backlash for previewing another song on social media. Fans had been upset about her use of the R-word in that track. Check out the clip of GloRilla's sampling Boosie on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on GloRilla as well as Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.