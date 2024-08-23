GloRilla’s R-Word Use In New Song Snippet Sparks Heated Debate

Fans aren't happy about GloRilla's latest lyrics.

It's been a wildly successful year for GloRilla. Unfortunately, however, the femcee has now found herself at the center of a serious debate. Earlier this week, she took to social media to tease an upcoming track, and one lyric in particular caught the attention of listeners. "Me and my b*tch r******d," she raps.

According to the Special Olympics, the R-word is a form of hate speech, which can be extremely offensive to those with intellectual disabilities or their loved ones. Social media users are now weighing in on GloRilla's use of the word on X, revealing whether or not they believe it's acceptable. While most agree that it's not, others argue that it's not a big deal, as long as it's not used to describe someone who actually has an intellectual disability.

GloRilla Fans React To Her Latest Preview

"Why are we still using the R-word in 2024? I can't get with this one," an X user writes. "Ion like that R-word so it's a no for me," someone else says. Others are coming to GloRilla's defense, insisting she didn't have bad intentions. "Generation too damn weak and sensitive," one fan claims, a sentiment echoed by many. For those who don't recall, a similar debate was sparked back in 2022 over a lyric on Lizzo's track “Grrrls.”

Disability advocate and writer Hannah Diviney called the performer out for her use of the term "spaz," which is considered offensive in the UK to those who are disabled. Ultimately, she decided to change the lyrics and released a lengthy statement explaining why. "I never want to promote derogatory language," she said in part. "As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally)." What do you think of GloRilla sparking a huge debate with her latest song preview? Do you think people need to stop using the R-word in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.