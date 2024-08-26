GloRilla Takes Swift Action Following R-Word Controversy

Glo's unreleased single "Holon" is hopefully coming soon.

One of Memphis' leading ladies, GloRilla, has been one having such a fantastic 2024. It's been a mini resurgence of sorts, with some people out there feeling that her career was on the downswing. However, those theories are currently out the window as she has put out hit after hit it seems. "Yeah Glo!", "TGIF", and "Wanna Be" are just a few to list off. Unfortunately, the uber-confident MC put herself in a little bit of controversy this past weekend. GloRilla posted a snippet of an upcoming single on her social media and in the preview, she drops the R-word.

"Me and my b**** r******d,", she openly states on what figures to be a song titled "Holon". This led to heaps of backlash. "Why are we still using the R-word in 2024? I can't get with this one". "Ion like that R-word so it's a no for me". These are just a couple of disappointed reactions from fans online. Some were trying to defend her word usage. However, it is a very sensitive thing to say in any context. In fact, the Special Olympics says it's even a form of hate speech.

Read More: Drake Gets His Fans Riled Up With Loads Of New Music Teases On Instagram

Fans Appreciate GloRilla Owning Up To Her R-Word Error

So, with GloRilla seeing all of the hate and perhaps coming to a realization that she did make a mistake, she took quick action. According to AllHipHop, Big Glo took to Instagram to re-tease the future record with the new change, "Me and my b**** go naughty". This has since pleased a lot of people and see this as a sign of maturity from the young artist. "Awwww she changed the lyrics just in case it did hurt someone’s feelings 👏🙌", one user replies. "I love how you changed the R word out the song. I wasn’t offended but that’s real. Very mindful… very cutesy, very demurrrrrre", another adds.