Jessie Reyez & Lil Wayne Enjoy The Ride On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Netflix's "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" Album Release Party
QUEENS, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jessie Reyez attends Netflix's "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" album release party at Knockdown Center on April 03, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
Other big new music highlights in the R&B world this week also include fresh cuts from Eric Bellinger, Jastin Martin, and Chxrry22.

Our latest R&B Season playlist update might be a bit scant this week, but fortunately, the new tracks from the genre's orbit this week are top tier. First up is an unexpected but welcome collaboration from Jessie Reyez and Lil Wayne, the gentle and indie-inspired "RIDIN." Of course, this guitar-led and percussively steady instrumental contrasts quite markedly with Tunechi's more lewd and playful lyrical content. Nevertheless, the passion and lust definitely comes through here, especially thanks to the Toronto singer's tender vocals that charismatically reach higher registers as the track evolves. If you're looking for a summery jam to close out the season soon, play this with the windows down.

Also on our R&B Season update is the funky and confidently boastful new single from Chxrry22, "Poppin Out (Mistakes)." The XO signee sounds self-assured on this cut, excitedly anticipating a fun night out after a long time away from her city. Moreover, the drums here are reminiscent of some 2000s Timbo or Neptunes worship, matched with rubbery bass, gorgeous vocal harmonies, and some very light and atmospheric background synth pads. While there isn't much of a melodic anchor in the instrumentation, the Toronto star definitely makes up for it through her own runs and refrains.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, we have another genre-fusing R&B record with Eric Bellinger and Jastin Martin's new collab, "Chase." This time around, it mixes some familiar '90s soul vocal melodies with the infectious New York drill bounce that has dominated the East Coast as of late. As expected, there's not a standout synth or melodic riff to the beat itself, but the two vocalists take center stage. Their light and airy voices mix together really well for a chemistry-filled team-up, and we're sure that if you're a fan of these styles, this will be right up your alley.

Let us know what your favorite R&B Season cut was this week, as well as what else we missed, down there in the comments section. Also – as always – make sure to check back in with HNHH for the latest wavy music releases around the clock, be they from the rhythm and blues world or from your favorite hip-hop stars. You can find the latter group's highlights this week by checking out our Fire Emoji playlist with the "Read More" link below.

