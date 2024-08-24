Jessie Reyez And Lil Wayne Rock Out On New Single "Ridin"

BYElias Andrews46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
32fe5db12acf33500c9d30c3236c8eda.1000x1000x132fe5db12acf33500c9d30c3236c8eda.1000x1000x1
Reyez and Wayne make a stellar combo.

Jessie Reyez has a very distinct sound. She's blessed with a voice that's immediately recognizable. The power of her voice also allows her to try her hand at different genres and sounds. She can go soft, or go into a more sultry, R&B lane. Her new single, "Ridin," is neither. Jessie Reyez joins forces with Lil Wayne for a song that has much more of a rock edge that fans are used to. Neither artist are the first ones that come to mind when discussing rock, but they manage to navigate this sonic mashup with style. Fans of Rebirth era Lil Wayne: rejoice.

"Ridin" starts off with a bubbling bassline reminiscent of a 90s radio anthem. The tension is bolstered by Jessie Reyez's lyrics. "Windows down, yeah, we're ridin'. I lean the seat back, let you right in," she sings intensely. "With the other hand, you're still drivin'." The song is as layered as a song titled "Ridin" should be, which is to say, not very. No problem, though. The chorus hits like a car crash when it finally comes in and Reyez gives it everything she's got. The appeal of "Ridin" definitely lies in the tension between the quiet verses and the blown out chorus. Lil Wayne provides lots of sex metaphors, and we even get a Tesla bar to keep the "ridin" theme going strong. Another strong Jessie Reyez release.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Jessie Reyez And Big Sean Bring Quiet Menace On "Shut Up" Single

Jessie Reyez Taps Into Her Inner Rock Star On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm twistin' her legs like a Twizzler
One leg Westside, one leg Eastside
Two fingers in her p**sy, make her f*ck my peace sign (Yeah)
Ride me like a Nissan, disobey the street signs

Read More: 6LACK Drops "Homicide" With Jessie Reyez And "Mean It"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...