Jessie Reyez And Lil Wayne Rock Out On New Single "Ridin"

Reyez and Wayne make a stellar combo.

Jessie Reyez has a very distinct sound. She's blessed with a voice that's immediately recognizable. The power of her voice also allows her to try her hand at different genres and sounds. She can go soft, or go into a more sultry, R&B lane. Her new single, "Ridin," is neither. Jessie Reyez joins forces with Lil Wayne for a song that has much more of a rock edge that fans are used to. Neither artist are the first ones that come to mind when discussing rock, but they manage to navigate this sonic mashup with style. Fans of Rebirth era Lil Wayne: rejoice.

"Ridin" starts off with a bubbling bassline reminiscent of a 90s radio anthem. The tension is bolstered by Jessie Reyez's lyrics. "Windows down, yeah, we're ridin'. I lean the seat back, let you right in," she sings intensely. "With the other hand, you're still drivin'." The song is as layered as a song titled "Ridin" should be, which is to say, not very. No problem, though. The chorus hits like a car crash when it finally comes in and Reyez gives it everything she's got. The appeal of "Ridin" definitely lies in the tension between the quiet verses and the blown out chorus. Lil Wayne provides lots of sex metaphors, and we even get a Tesla bar to keep the "ridin" theme going strong. Another strong Jessie Reyez release.

Jessie Reyez Taps Into Her Inner Rock Star On New Song

