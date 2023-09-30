6LACK Drops “Homicide” With Jessie Reyez And “Mean It”

6LACK has always been an artist who is able to evoke a lot of different emotions from his listeners. His gravelly voice can allow you to feel sad, angry, depressed, and lost. If you are looking for music to go to when you are down in the dumps, he knows how to craft the perfect song for any of those situations. He has proven that since his debut, FREE 6LACK, which put him on the map in 2016.

Fast forward to 2023 and the Baltimore R&B talent has grown his catalog a lot in these past nine months. After dropping his East Atlanta Love Letter LP back in 2018, 6LACK took his time to release another solo project. In fact, he waited five years, before giving his hungry fans Since I Have A Lover. That project has done well for him and he is carrying his new momentum with a two-pack of singles.

Read More: Tupac Murder Case: Police Reportedly Arrest Suspect Keefe D In Drive-By Shooting

Listen To "Homicide" / "Mean It" By 6LACK And Jessie Reyez

"Homicide" features Canadian singer Jessie Reyez for a toxic love tale. These two have worked together a few times already, and they have a fun time with this one. The melodies are very catchy and the chorus will have you undoubtedly becoming a toxic partner too. "Mean It" is the more mellow of the two. The tune is also very intoxicating, but it is about 6LACK breaking up with his partner. He wants to know how serious she is about it, needing reasons behind all of her undesirable behavior.

What are your initial thoughts on these two brand new tracks, "Homicide" with Jessie Reyez, and "Mean It" from 6LACK? Which track do you think is better? Do you think 6LACK has been having a great year with all of his releases? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as the rest of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Mean It:"

How you act so easy? (Easy)

So your a** gon' leave me? (Leave me)

Well, if you say that, better mean it? (Mean it)

And you better back that with a reason (Reason)

Sayin', "Oh, girl, before you go, you better know, you better know

I don't do no pleadin'" (Pleadin')

Read More: J. Cole Didn’t Diss NBA YoungBoy On New Verse, Manager Ib Claims