Summer Walker Pours Her Heart Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

The Push Back Project 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Summer Walker attends The Push Back Project 2025 at Mack Wilbourn's Residence on September 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
What was your favorite new jam or project this week?

As October comes to a close, our latest R&B Season playlist update rounded up the best of the best genre-related cuts that dropped this week to give you some new jams for the spooky season. First off, Summer Walker made her return with her new single "Heart Of A Woman," which contains an unsurprisingly soulful and soothing vocal performance. A relationship is on the rocks here lyrically, and the instrumental highlight here is a deliciously woozy synth line that falls really well in the background. Elsewhere, stark drums and watery synth pads flesh the cut out to create a pretty intoxicating atmosphere.

Keeping those sultry R&B vibes up is the latest record from Shanuka, "Wicked" with Wakai. This is even more of a slow-burner, as the choppy but resonant bass tone gives the song a languid but wholly hypnotizing feel that's bolstered by dreamy synths and some percussive embellishments. There's also a nasal rap verse on here that fits the cut's smoky vibe like a glove, amping up the lust and addictive desire that the lyrics display. In other words, it's a great late night drive track.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

As for more tender offerings on R&B Season this week, Fridayy came through with the lush and passionate single "Back To You." Thanks to some gorgeous background vocals, light piano keys, his trademark deep voice, and some varied drums on the song, this dramatizes an infatuation with a lot of personality and steadily building melodies. If you're looking for something a bit more akin to a hip-hop beat, then perhaps Roy Woods' latest record "Hold Still" will be right up your alley. But don't think that he doesn't still come through with some hazy vocal harmonies and melodic dominance.

Finally, we wanted to give a shoutout to AUDRÉ's new song "U on U" for its striking but minimal guitar lines that do a lot with a little. They anchor the rest of the single's elements thanks to their presence in the mix, but the highlight here is still her vocal performance. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season playlist pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

...