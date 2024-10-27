Summer Walker Pours Her Heart Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

What was your favorite new jam or project this week?

As October comes to a close, our latest R&B Season playlist update rounded up the best of the best genre-related cuts that dropped this week to give you some new jams for the spooky season. First off, Summer Walker made her return with her new single "Heart Of A Woman," which contains an unsurprisingly soulful and soothing vocal performance. A relationship is on the rocks here lyrically, and the instrumental highlight here is a deliciously woozy synth line that falls really well in the background. Elsewhere, stark drums and watery synth pads flesh the cut out to create a pretty intoxicating atmosphere.

Keeping those sultry R&B vibes up is the latest record from Shanuka, "Wicked" with Wakai. This is even more of a slow-burner, as the choppy but resonant bass tone gives the song a languid but wholly hypnotizing feel that's bolstered by dreamy synths and some percussive embellishments. There's also a nasal rap verse on here that fits the cut's smoky vibe like a glove, amping up the lust and addictive desire that the lyrics display. In other words, it's a great late night drive track.

Read More: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album With The Help Of Ex Lil Meech

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

As for more tender offerings on R&B Season this week, Fridayy came through with the lush and passionate single "Back To You." Thanks to some gorgeous background vocals, light piano keys, his trademark deep voice, and some varied drums on the song, this dramatizes an infatuation with a lot of personality and steadily building melodies. If you're looking for something a bit more akin to a hip-hop beat, then perhaps Roy Woods' latest record "Hold Still" will be right up your alley. But don't think that he doesn't still come through with some hazy vocal harmonies and melodic dominance.