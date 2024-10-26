Roy Woods Is Ready To Get Freaky On "Hold Still"

It's been almost a full year since Roy Woods put out a solo single, but this weekend ends that drought in the form of "Hold Still." The R&B singer with ties to Drake's OVO has been busy assisting other artists over that period such as Flau'jae, Lithe, Dimi, and PARIS. But he did drop a project in 2023, which was also his first in six years with Mixed Emotions. That went on to include features from Coi Leray, Jada Kingdom, and Vory. Over the course of his career, he has put out a lot of loosies. That's what he was doing in between 2017-2023. But hopefully, this latest Roy Woods release isn't just one of those.
One of the reasons why is because his fans are really eating it up. The 2016 era was a memorable one and it seems it left an indelible mark on everyone. They could also be referencing Roy's introduction year (2015), as that spawned tracks like "Drama" with Drizzy, "Get You Good" and more. These cuts had a dreamy quality to them and that's what "Hold Still" possesses too. Additionally, listeners are enjoying the late night vibes it evokes. It's certainly got that going for it also, as Roy is singing passionately about how he wants to rock this woman's world. " If you need more convincing, here are a few testimonials. "Sounds like some early Roy and I am soooooo here for it 🥳🥳. " "2016 Roy is back 🥲🫶🏼"
"Hold Still" - Roy Woods
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm tryna do some things to your body
I'm tryna do some things now that I've got your body
Emotions running deep since you saw me
It's been so long, tryna go crazy on your body
Lil' baby, bring that body
That lil' wet, wet, that tsunami