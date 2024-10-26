Roy Woods Is Ready To Get Freaky On "Hold Still"

The OVO signee has fans rejoicing with this one.

One of the reasons why is because his fans are really eating it up. The 2016 era was a memorable one and it seems it left an indelible mark on everyone. They could also be referencing Roy's introduction year (2015), as that spawned tracks like "Drama" with Drizzy, "Get You Good" and more. These cuts had a dreamy quality to them and that's what "Hold Still" possesses too. Additionally, listeners are enjoying the late night vibes it evokes. It's certainly got that going for it also, as Roy is singing passionately about how he wants to rock this woman's world. " If you need more convincing, here are a few testimonials. "Sounds like some early Roy and I am soooooo here for it 🥳🥳. " "2016 Roy is back 🥲🫶🏼"

It's been almost a full year since Roy Woods put out a solo single, but this weekend ends that drought in the form of "Hold Still." The R&B singer with ties to Drake 's OVO has been busy assisting other artists over that period such as Flau'jae, Lithe, Dimi, and PARIS. But he did drop a project in 2023, which was also his first in six years with Mixed Emotions . That went on to include features from Coi Leray, Jada Kingdom, and Vory. Over the course of his career, he has put out a lot of loosies. That's what he was doing in between 2017-2023. But hopefully, this latest Roy Woods release isn't just one of those.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.