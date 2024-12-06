Roy Woods Crafted "Rolling Stone" Made For One Purpose Only

"This is some of the best music I’ve ever made in my life!! Rolling Stone dropping December 6th… This is just the beginning." These are words direct from the source of this project's creator, Roy Woods. Most may remember him for his "Drama" collaboration with his OVO boss, Drake. We wouldn't blame you if that's what you mostly associate himself with, as the 2015 Exis cut has over 520 million streams. But don't think that's all he's good for. The Brampton, Ontario native has been holding his own for nearly decade. He may not be a household name, but he's got one heck of a passionate fan base.
Since they got their hands on the lead single for Rolling Stone, "Hold Still," back in late October, they have been psyched for what was to come. Well, that is this brief, seven-song tape/EP. Based on his quote at the beginning though, there seems to be a bigger project in the works behind the scenes. For now, let's focus on what's in front of us. Rolling Stone is the first body of work since his July 2023 album Mixed Emotions. That featured the likes of Jada Kingdom, Coi Leray, and Vory. On this abbreviated listen, which clocks in at just 20 minutes, Roy is able to stick to one consistent theme. That is music made for the bedroom, and it succeeds at its job. He's got some great vocal displays across it, especially on the closer with 03 Greedo. Check it out below.
Rolling Stone - Roy Woods
Rolling Stone Tracklist:
- Solo
- She Don't Care Bout My Name
- Rockstar Baby
- Outside
- Hold Still
- Bring It To The Room
- Nobody Else (feat. 03 Greedo)