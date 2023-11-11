Roy Woods Is Playing No Games On “4am”

Drake's OVO label has some underrated artists on it. Roy Woods is one of them for sure. The Brampton, Canada native was buzzing during 2015 with the release of his debut EP, Exis. That is the project that featured Drizzy on "Drama," which is sitting on a high streaming number.

In fact, it has over 455 million streams. It also featured solid deep cuts as well, such as "Get You Good." Roy kept up the pace in 2016 and 2017 with three more projects. Those being Nocturnal, Waking at Dawn, and Say Less. However, it would be six years until the rapper and singer's next full-length tape. When smaller artists take a long break from dropping albums, fans usually tap out.

Listen To "4am" By Roy Woods

But, it seems with Roy that the fans were willing to wait. The streaming numbers are there. Even though the project dropped in July, the same day as UTOPIA, Roy's loyal listeners still checked it out. Now, he is continuing to feed them with a new aggressive single, "4am." He is as mean as ever with some truly braggadocious and threatening bars.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Roy Woods, "4am?" Is Roy Drake's best protege? Are you still listening to his last record, Mixed Emotions?

Quotable Lyrics:

And you know if it's on a problem then it's on sight

And my n**** just died, but I'm alright

Keep my diamonds in the cold like a klondike

Had to show these little n****s how to ball tight

Did a feature, now he soundin' what I sound like

If I send my dogs on you, they gon' all bite

