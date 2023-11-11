Remy Ma Sparkles And Shines While Flaunting Her Curves: Watch

All eyes are on Remy Ma after a scintillating post on social media. The rapper shone as she wiggled her hips and let the camera drink in her shimmering pink skirt and daringly short crop top. Remy appeared to be at a party when the video was taken. But it's fair to say that all eyes were on her, and for good reason.

However, it's actually the second time this week that Remy has flashed a bare midriff. A few days ago, the New York rapper addressed rumors that she was pregnant. I’m pregnant? Nah," she began. "Let’s not start any weird rumors." She went on to lift up her shirt to show off her stomach. “No no, that’s my pocket," Remy explained. "It’s fluffy on the inside so it’s giving a little [bump]. Stop. Don’t even start!” The rumors came after some people accused Remy of cheating with Easy the Block Captain.

Read More: Sexyy Red Retweets Post About Papoose And Remy Ma Drama

Nicki Minaj Hints At Reconciliation With Remy

Meanwhile, Remy might be seeing an end to her long-running beef with Nicki Minaj. Nicki shared a snippet of Remy's verse from "Ms. Martian". This unexpected move has fans wondering if the pair will be burying the hatchet. Furthermore, some fans have gone as far as to speculate that Remy might even be making an appearance on Pink Friday 2, which is due out next month. Nicki postponed the release of the album from mid-November. Originally, the album was due out the same day as Welcome 2 ColleGrove from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Of course, the pair have a long history of public beef. Things most notably came to a head in 2017, when Remy released the diss track, "shETHER". "Nicki did say she might be forgiving one of the duds on TikTok live a while ago?" another speculated. "OMFG WAS IT REMYS VOCALS THAT CAME IN?!?!? She said we was going to GAG 😭😭😭" someone else wrote in response to Minaj's post. However, fans will have to wait another month or so to see if things pan out.

Read More: Remy Ma Net Worth 2023: What Is The “LHHNY” Rap Icon Worth?

[via]